Travis Kelce’s Dad Sidesteps Awkward Taylor Swift Prenup Question

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed, gracefully sidestepped when a radio show host asked if Travis Kelce would sign a prenup if he got engaged to his billionaire girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The question came from Andy Baskin and Jeff Phelps during Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan. While chatting in a call-in interview, Phelps suggested that Swift may demand a prenup since her $1.1 billion net worth far exceeds Kelce’s $40 million.

“Ed, forgive me for going here,” he began. “As a dad of two guys who played in the NFL, I’m guessing you always thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope that if they meet somebody special, and they’re gonna get married, boy, I hope the boys make sure they get a good prenup in place. And now Travis is the guy who is gonna have to sign the prenup, Ed, If it goes anywhere. How weird is that?”

Instead of addressing the exact question, Ed changed the subject. He gave Taylor Swift props for being such a successful woman.

“I think you get to a point,” he responded, “I don’t know that Taylor is out there trying to make money, trying to build this huge empire. I think she’s out there following her passion, doing what she knows and what she enjoys. People are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean?”

Travis Kelce’s Dad Didn’t Know Who Taylor Swift Was When He First Met Her

Baskin and Phelps let the topic die there. But when Ed admitted he didn’t know who Taylor Swift was the first day he met her, they didn’t relent as easily

Ed couldn’t recall the exact date he first spoke to the Grammy winner. But he did remember that it was at Kelce’s house.

“When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house,” he shared. “Although, he’s not there because he’s with the team. “Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend] ‘Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’”

Ed’s girlfriend thought he was crazy for being unaware of Swift and her superstar status.

“Jeez, you know, like a real idiot,” he continued. “And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”