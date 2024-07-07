Travis Kelce Cries During Taylor Swift Eras Tour Mashup About Him

During a Taylor Swift Eras show, Travis Kelce had a “So High School” reaction, crying so openly that Brittany Mahomes needed to comfort him.

The Super Bowl champion and podcaster appeared to get all weepy while watching his billionaire pop queen girlfriend perform a mashup of “Mary’s Song,” “So High School,” and “Everything Has Changed” at her final show in Amsterdam on Saturday, July 6, at the Johan Cruijff Arena. The 34-year-old NFL star was seen wiping his face several times during the emotional performance.

In a video shared by a fan account on X, Kelce is seen in the stands, recording his girlfriend’s performance on his phone. He then gently swayed to Swift’s mashup set.

During Swift’s “Everything Has Changed” performance, Travis was spotted wiping away what we can only assume were tears of joy for his charmed life as a three-time Super Bowl Champion who has the world’s most beloved person writing songs about him.

Kelce then clapped his hands above his head before resuming his watch of Swift’s mashup performance.

Moments later, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes—who also attended the singer’s final Amsterdam show with her husband—approached Kelce. She seemed to check on him as he wiped his face and eyes again.

Don’t watch this if you don’t want to cry pic.twitter.com/6y3MGpsH8u — 🏈👑 (@TayvisHaze) July 7, 2024

Why Travis Kelce Cried During Taylor Swift’s Mashup Performance

The lyrics for “Mary’s Song” have gained new significance since the singer and Kelce started dating. “And I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89”, she purrs at one point in the song. His team jersey number is 87. Meanwhile, both Kelce and Swift were born in 1989 (the title of Swift’s 2014 album).

Additionally, “So High School” seems to reference Swift’s relationship with the tight end. This makes the mashup a not-so-subtle nod to her boyfriend.

In “So High School,” Taylor sings, “I’m watchin’ American Pie with you on a Saturday night / Your friends are around, so be quiet / I’m trying to stifle my sighs / ‘Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you / But look at you.”

Unsurprisingly, “So High School” is also Travis Kelce’s favorite Swift song.

Of course, Taylor Swift fans went weepy after seeing Travis shed tears while watching her mash-up of songs about him.

“When TK cries, we all cry. But really him getting emotional is so sweet,” one fan wrote on X. “He is so going to cry when she walks down the aisle,” a second, totally emotionally healthy fan added.