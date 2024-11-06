Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on Brother Jason’s ‘Hateful’ Interaction With ‘F–king Clown’

Travis Kelce is standing up for his brother. After a video of Jason Kelce smashing a fan’s phone went viral, Travis broke his silence on the situation.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when Jason was walking through a crowd of Penn State fans ahead of the school’s football game against Ohio State.

At one point, a Penn State fan got Kelce’s attention by yelling, “Kelce, how’s it feel [that] your brother’s a f***** [for] dating Taylor Swift.”

The former Philadelphia Eagle did not take kindly to the remark about Travis’ relationship with the pop star. He stormed over to the heckler, tore the phone out of his hands and threw it on the ground.

Jason then asked the fan, “Who’s a f***** now?” He then walked away. Police are now investigating the incident for potential offenses of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Punk kid Another angle push Jason Kelce after smashing a fans phone for calling his brother Travis Kelce a f*** for dating Taylor Swift

“I know it’s weighing on you, brother. That s**t sucks,” Travis said during the latest episode of his and Jason’s New Heights podcast. “You shouldn’t feel this much [of] obviously the scrutiny and the media view on it and everybody passing around the videos that are out there. That’s going to make it a bigger situation than what I think it really is.”

From Travis’ point of view, “The real situation is you had some f**king clown come up to you and talk about your family and you reacted in a way that was defending your family.”

“You might’ve used some words that you regret using. That’s a situation that you just gotta kind of learn from and own,” Travis said. “I think you owning it and you speaking about it shows how sincere you are to a lot of people in this world.”

"You reacted in a way that was defending your family"



“You reacted in a way that was defending your family"



No apology was ever needed.

Jason Kelce Apologizes for the Incident

Indeed, Jason did take responsibility for the incident. He first addressed the situation during the Monday Night Football broadcast.

“I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it,” he said. “In a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.”

“The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule. That’s what I’ve always been taught,” Jason added. “I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward.”

Ooof this is absolutely brutal watching Jason Kelce have to fall on the sword for retaliating against a clown hurling slurs at his family. Respect he's taking the high road, but J shouldn't have to wear a scarlet letter over this. #MNF



pic.twitter.com/kSdSyK2L7o — Megs (@Rad_Megss) November 4, 2024

Jason spoke about the moment once again on New Heights, lamenting that, “Me reacting gave him the time of day. It also gave this situation notoriety. That’s what I regret.”

“The thing that I regret the most is saying that word, to be honest with you,” Jason said. “The word he used is just f**king ridiculous and it takes it to another level. It’s just off the wall and f**king over the line… It got under my skin and it elicited a reaction.”

“In the heat of the moment, I thought in my head, ‘Hey, what can I say back to him? I’m going to throw the s**t right back in his face because f**k him.,'” he continued. “I know now that I shouldn’t have done that.”

Jason added, “I think what I do regret is now there’s a video that is very hateful that is now online that has been seen by millions of people. I share fault in perpetuating it and having that out there.”