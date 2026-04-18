Shows ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Should Watch Next

Fans of Sons of Anarchy still chase the same mix of outlaw loyalty, family tension and explosive violence that defined the biker drama’s run. While few series replicate that exact formula, several come close. Each delivers crime, consequence, and complicated antiheroes in their own way.

Videos by Suggest

‘Mayans M.C.’

Kurt Sutter and Elgin James extended the Sons of Anarchy universe with this spinoff, shifting focus to the Mayans motorcycle club on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The series builds its own identity while preserving the gritty tone, internal politics and moral ambiguity that fans expect.

‘Shantaram’

Based on Gregory David Roberts’ novel, Shantaram follows an escaped Australian convict who builds a new life in Mumbai’s underworld. The series leans into themes of identity, survival, and moral compromise as its protagonist navigates crime networks, shifting loyalties, and personal redemption.

‘The Shield’

Created by Shawn Ryan, this hard-edged cop drama explores corruption inside an elite police unit. Detective Vic Mackey operates with a criminal mindset, blurring the line between law enforcement and outlaw behavior, a theme Sons of Anarchy fans know well.

‘Peaky Blinders’

Set in post–World War I Birmingham, this series tracks the Shelby crime family’s rise. It swaps motorcycles for razor blades but delivers the same blend of loyalty, brutality and strategic power plays, led by the calculating Tommy Shelby.

‘Animal Kingdom’

This modern crime drama centers on a Southern California family running high-stakes heists. Power struggles, shifting alliances and generational conflict echo the internal tensions of SAMCRO, keeping viewers hooked on every betrayal.

‘Ozark’

Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde dives into money laundering for a cartel, dragging his family into escalating danger. The series thrives on constant pressure, moral compromise, and the slow erosion of any clean escape. Hallmarks that Sons of Anarchy perfected.

Each of these shows captures a piece of what made Sons of Anarchy resonate: characters who live by their own codes, worlds where loyalty carries a cost and violence always lurks around the corner.

And most of these shows are almost as long as Sons of Anarchy, so there’s plenty to watch.