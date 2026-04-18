‘Stranger Things’ Star Cast in ‘Rambo’ Prequel

The Upside Down is trading up for a war zone as a Stranger Things fan favorite joins the cast of the upcoming Rambo prequel.

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According to Deadline, Chief Hopper himself, David Harbour, will be joining Noah Centineo in the upcoming Rambo origin story, John Rambo. Harbour is set to play Major Trautman, the commanding officer of Centineo’s Rambo, taking on the role Sylvester Stallone originated in 1982’s First Blood.

The film also stars Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows), Jefferson White (Yellowstone), and Tayme Thapthimthong (The White Lotus).

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour is set to join Noah Centineo in ‘John Rambo.’ (Photos by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images and Mindy Small/WireImage)

John Rambo, from a screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvan, takes place years before the events of First Blood. The film is set to explore the experiences that shaped one of cinema’s most iconic and complicated heroes.

Stallone Recently Signed on for a Role Behind the Scenes for ‘John Rambo’

Based on David Morrell’s 1972 novel, Stallone first played John Rambo in First Blood (1982), which co-starred Richard Crenna as the Vietnam veteran’s mentor, Colonel Sam Trautman. The pair reprised their roles for Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) and Rambo III (1988). Stallone later returned for Rambo (2008) and Rambo: Last Blood (2019) after Crenna’s death in 2003.

Deadline reports that Stallone, who co-wrote the first five films, signed on as an executive producer for John Rambo last month. He joins the Lionsgate, Millennium Media, Templeton Media, and AGBO prequel as it films in Bangkok, Thailand.

Centineo, 29, is best known for his role in the To All the Boys… romantic comedy franchise. He also starred as a spy in the Netflix series The Recruit.

Meanwhile, Harbour currently stars in the dark comedy miniseries DTF St Louis. Of course, he is best known for his roles as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. He also plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He will reprise his role as Alexei in the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, set to drop in December.