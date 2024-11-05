jason-kelce-breaks-silence-on-phone-smashing-incident-with-fan

Jason Kelce paused his ESPN analyst duties last night to address his heated exchange with a trolling football fan over the weekend.

The beer-guzzling behemoth and retired Philadelphia Eagles player appeared serious and somewhat somber at the beginning of Monday Night Countdown on ESPN.

“I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it,” Kelce admitted on air. “Within a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I don’t think that’s a productive thing. I don’t think it leads to discourse.”

Jason Kelce Claims He’s ‘Not Proud’ of Smashing a Troll’s Phone

Jason seemed to acknowledge the responsibility of being the strongest person in the room and also the values of his upbringing.

“In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have,” Kelce, 36, added. “Bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule. That’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with decency and respect. I’m going to keep doing that moving forward.”

“We got a game to focus on. A matchup. I don’t think this is the platform to necessarily go into more detail,” Kelce concluded.

Of course, Jason was referring to a now viral incident from Saturday, November 2. Kelce attended the Ohio State vs. Penn State football game at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.

In footage widely shared on X, fans surrounded Jason as he approached the stadium, carrying a case of beer with his pinky finger. While someone attempted to fist-bump him, another man nearby was clearly trying to get a rise out of Jason by being an insufferable jerk.

He succeeded.

“Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother’s a [homophobic slur] dating Taylor Swift?” the hooded man jeered at Jason.

The hooded troll was referring to Jason’s brother, NFL player and aspiring actor Travis, who is known worldwide for currently dating billionaire pop queen Taylor Swift.

Jason swiftly turned, seized the man’s phone, and hurled it forcefully to the ground. Kelce then picked up the phone and stomped away.

Another angle shows the troll meekly attempting to get his phone back, leading to Kelce shouting in his face. The footage then cuts out.

NFL Fans Rush to Support Jason Kelce Following the Phone Smashing Incident

However, many onlookers felt Jason’s on-air apology was totally unnecessary.

“He shouldn’t have to apologize for sticking up for his brother,” one denizen of X wrote after seeing Jason’s apology. “Feel like ESPN talked him into it. Kelce did nothing wrong in my eyes,” a second Kelce supporter agreed. “Dude did nothing wrong. Jason, we got you,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one football lover felt that Kelce apologized for the wrong reason.

“He should have came out and said I apologize for not putting that dudes face in the dirt,” yet another NFL fan chimed in.