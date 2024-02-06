Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Travis Kelce is officially putting those Taylor Swift engagement rumors to bed. Kelce insisted he doesn’t have wedding bells on his mind right now.

It’s understandable that Kelce is trying to stay focused. He’s about to take the biggest stage in football once more, and he needs all of his attention on leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win.

“I’m focused on getting this ring,” he said at a Feb. 5 press conference. Kelce of course is referring to the Super Bowl ring. “That’s all my mind is focused on right now.” Kelce responded to engagement rumors swirling around the two.

According to sources, via Page Six, Kelce and Swift are planning a summer engagement. The source said, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan. They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

Just because he doesn’t immediately plan to pop the question doesn’t mean Kelce isn’t focused on Swift. Kelce congratulated Swift on making history during the GRAMMYs. The artist scored a historic Album of the Year win.

“She’s unbelievable,” he told reporters. “She’s re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Previously, Kelce lamented not being able to support Swift at the GRAMMYs. However, again, Kelce’s commitment to the Kansas City Chiefs stopped him from attending. The athlete is focused on training and preparing for the Super Bowl.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys,” the athlete said on The Pat McAfee Show, “and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Support Each Other

However, Kelce and Swift are doing better than ever despite the ever-present media spectacle.

“We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it,” he noted. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

Likewise, Swift appreciated that the relationship was out in the open and that the could be happy together.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care.”

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she told TIME Magazine.