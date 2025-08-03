Travis and Jason Kelce’s Father Ed Mourns the Loss of His Girlfriend

Jason and Travis Kelce’s father, Ed, is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, who passed away on Aug. 1. She was 74 years old.

Videos by Suggest

Ed took to his personal Facebook account to share Maguire’s obituary, which revealed she passed away surrounded by her loved ones.

“Though she began her life in New York City, Maureen spent the majority of her years in the suburbs of Philadelphia,” the obituary read. “Where she built a warm and vibrant home filled with love, laughter, and family traditions.”

The obituary revealed that Maguire developed an “unexpected” love for football and “shared many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her beloved dog Butch.”

“Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts,” the obituary pointed out. “And embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest.”

Maguire is survived by her three children and six grandchildren. Her cause of death is not known. The funeral will take place on Aug. 7 in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania.

Jason and Travis Kelce’s Dad, Ed, Mentioned His Girlfriend While Chatting About An Early Interaction WIth Taylor Swift

During a January 2024 interview with Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan, Jason and Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed, mentioned his girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, was chatting about one of his early interactions with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Ed stated he couldn’t recall the popstar’s name, and Maureen had to remind him of who she was.

“When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to go to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there,” Ed explained. He noted there were often up to 20 people at the house before a home game. “They have a shuttle that comes and picks everybody up and takes them to the game.”

Although he had met some of the house guests multiple times, Ed admitted he couldn’t remember their names.

“And Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard, and I look at her … and I had my girlfriend with me, and I mention to Maureen, ‘Oh, my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’ Geez, you know., like a real idiot.”

Maguire then stated, “You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.”

Before his relationship with Maureen, Ed was married to Jason and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, for 25 years. They divorced after the boys graduated from college.