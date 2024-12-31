Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Taken to Hospital for Nicotine Withdrawal

Alabama Barker had a serious medical scare. Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s 19-year-old daughter was recently rushed to a Los Angeles hospital due to nicotine withdrawals, TMZ reported.

Sources told the outlet that the teen had been an occasional vape user up until recently. That’s when she was reportedly advised to give up the habit as she pursues a rap career, due to the impact it can have on a voice.

Alabama heeded the advice last month, per the outlet. Shortly thereafter, though, she began to feel so “panicked and unwell” that she called an ambulance, the sources said.

When she arrived at the hospital, the outlet reported that Alabama was told that she was experiencing nicotine withdrawal. She had symptoms because she quit vaping cold turkey instead of weaning herself off, the sources told the outlet.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, young people use vapes more than any other tobacco product. Most vapes contain the highly-addictive nicotine, which can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control, per the CDC.

Alabama Barker’s Music Career

Around the same time of her medical scare, Alabama took a big step in her burgeoning music career.

The teen recently released her first rap music video for her song, “Vogue.” The video, which starred her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, racked up nearly 900,000 YouTube views in its first two weeks.