‘Transformers’ Star Josh Duhamel Owns a ‘Doomsday Cabin’

Noted totally normal guy Josh Duhamel recently revealed he’s prepped an off-grid cabin in the woods. For the Transformers actor, escaping society is less of a hobby and more of a “calling.”

The 52-year-old father of two shared details about his Minnesota home, which he calls his “doomsday cabin,” and how it’s prepped to handle any apocalypse (zombies, aliens, robot uprising, etc.).

“Well, I have enough,” The Lost Husband star told PEOPLE. “Not 100%. Probably 70%.”

Duhamel admitted there’s still work to do to make the cabin fully self-sufficient—whether for everyday living or surviving a horde of the walking dead.

“I could be a better hunter, I could be a better fisherman. I could stockpile a little more food supply,” he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the Safe Haven star waxed poetic about why he created his woodland oasis, channeling Henry David Thoreau.

“I make movies and TV shows, and I love it, I truly do love it, but I had this calling,” he explained. “To go and really do things with my hands again — fix things, make things, and just do the basic things that we take for granted.”

Josh Duhamel Insists His Sprawling, Isolated Compound Isn’t a ‘Doomsday Prepper Thing

Duhamel loves spending time at the sprawling compound with his wife, Audra Mari, their 19-month-old son Shepherd, and his eldest son Axl, whom he shares with ex Fergie. The veteran actor also enjoys the property as a “respite” from “this world of massive technology,” admitting that AI is one thing that “scares” him.

However, he pushes back on labels for the isolated home.

“But the truth is, yes, people want to call it a doomsday prepper thing, but it’s really not that,” he insisted. “I’m really more of a guy who wants to stay true to my roots, get back to the basics, hone whatever basic skills I need.”

“I don’t think that we’re in any dire situation that we have to worry about prepping for doomsday, but it is good to have some of those skills,” Duhamel continued.

“I was getting so far away from it for so long that I felt like I wanted to get back to some of that,” he added.