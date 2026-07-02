Chris Brown Ordered to Pay Massive Sum to Housekeeper After Incident

Chris Brown has been ordered to pay $13 million to his former housekeeper after a jury found him liable for a dog attack on his property.

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According to the BBC, Brown’s ex-housekeeper, Maria Avila, filed the lawsuit against him after she was brutally attacked by his 200-pound dog in 2020.

While taking the trash out of the R&B star’s home, the dog went after her. The attack left her with mobility issues, as well as other severe scarring in her face and left arm. Surgeons ended up having to do a skin graft procedure on her abdomen to repair her arm.

During the trial, Brown said he discovered Avila motionless and in “a lot of blood” following the attack.

“The blood kind of freaked me out,” he explained. Brown admitted he was “in shock” after discovering the housekeeper.

He further admitted that he left the scene before the first responder arrived. His manager allegedly advised him to do so. The singer-songwriter said he left to avoid a media frenzy.

Brown Said His Former Housekeeper Was Partially to Blame For the Dog Attack

He went on to argue that the mauling was partially Avila’s fault. Brown claimed that she had been warned about the dogs and told to go outside only when she was escorted by security. He noted that the dogs were “absolutely not” friendly.

Avila has denied Brown’s claims. She and her sister, Patricia, who was also Brown’s housekeeper, denied that such a conversation had taken place. They also said that the “language barrier” would have made the discussion more complicated.

Brown further stated that he had the dog for security purposes. He wanted to avoid “stalker-type situations” at his home.

Along with the $13 million to Avila, the housekeeper’s husband, Oscar Olivo, and her sister, Patricia, were awarded $50,000 and $885,000, as they were working at the residence when the attack occurred.

Speaking about his client’s victory, lawyer Michael C. Murphy Jr. stated, “After more than five years of litigating against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we were able to get justice for our client, Patricia.”

“We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day,” he added. “It was an honor to represent her.”