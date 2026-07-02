Actor Found Dead in River After Going Fishing: What We Know About Aleksandr Vysokovsky’s Death

Russian actor and filmmaker Aleksandr Vysokovsky died in an apparent accident while fishing with his son in the Moscow region.

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According to the Russian outlet Meduza, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation recovered a body from the Oka River. Law enforcement confirmed that the deceased was Alexander Vysokovsky, who had been missing since June 30 in the Pushchinskaya Spit area.

On June 30, Vysokovsky went fishing with his 17-year-old son. At some point, the actor walked downstream and did not return. His son went home alone, and Vysokovsky’s wife reported him missing to law enforcement.

According to Russian outlet Msk1.ru, “His son waited for him, searched for him, and then went home. His family raised the alarm, and the actor’s wife reported him missing.” The family also made a public plea for local fishermen to assist in the search.

Rescue workers conducted a search operation, and Vysokovsky’s body was later recovered from the water.

Throughout his career, Alexander Vysokovsky appeared in over 25 Russian films and television series. He was best known for playing Max in the crime drama Brigada and also made a cameo appearance in the film Boomer.

Beyond acting, Vysokovsky also wrote and directed several film and television projects.

Meanwhile, the tragedy is under investigation by law enforcement. Investigators from the Moscow Region Investigative Committee are working at the scene, where officials confirmed that the actor’s body was recovered.

Aleksandr Vysokovsky was 62.