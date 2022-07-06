Tracee Ellis Ross’ Legging Styling Hack Makes These Comfy Pants Look Chic AF

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Leggings were the norm on college campuses across the country pre-pandemic. During quarantine, the rest of the world remembered how great they were and fully embraced leggings in their regular daily wardrobe. And after quarantine, some of us still haven’t gone back to real pants.

I can confirm that being a freelance writer does give me a lot of freedom to wear all types of clothing, but leggings are and will always be a staple in my wardrobe.

We know they’re comfortable as heck, but, do they look chic? You would probably think “no,” full stop. But, you’d be wrong.

One look at Tracee Ellis Ross’ Instagram page has us doing a double-take and reimagining when and where we can wear our leggings.

Tracee Ellis Ross, the goddess of all things fashion, posted the above picture on Instagram recently. The highlight of the look was the stunning high-waisted, split-hemmed leggings by Victoria Beckham VB Body that she paired with Louboutin pumps, a bandeau top, and chunky earrings from Uncommon Matters.

The key to making leggings a loungewear staple into a going-out mainstay rests on three factors: material, rise, and cut. A thick, opaque fabric is ideal for smoothing the silhouette while avoiding the all too common see-through nature of many leggings. A high-waist cut is a must for obvious reasons, while a fun detail, like the front leg slit on Ross’ leggings, takes the look to a whole new level.

Of course, the right accessories, like a pair of killer heels, your favorite statement-making jewelry, and a fitted top complete the look.

Many commenters agreed that this outfit was “fire” given the many flame emojis throughout the comment thread. Victoria Beckham herself stated, “Wow!!! VB Body looks incredible on you!!! Kisses x.”

To which Ross responded, “VB Body makes the body look incredible.” And, we concur!

Take A Tip Out Of Ross’ Style Book

We’re sorry to say, but those $10 leggings you bought off Amazon probably should stay an at-home item only. When it comes to fashion leggings, investing in a quality pair is the key to making them look chic.

While Ross is rocking VB Body, we know not everyone can drop nearly $500 on leggings. So we’ve rounded up some more affordable options that will give you the same high-class look as Ross.

The Columnist High Waisted Front Vent Straight Pant from Express is available in sizes double extra small to extra large. Made from a rayon, nylon, and spandex blend, the pull-on straight leg design actuates your curves in all the right ways while providing comfortable tummy control. Along with the signature front split hem, the pants also feature back welt pockets that gives it that dress pant look.

Perfect for the office, these cropped pants from Grace Karin offer optimal style and comfort in one chic silhouette. The soft, lightweight fabric is perfect for summer and feels just as good as it looks. As an added bonus (that should be standard on women’s clothing), the split hem pants also feature two side pockets with a hidden zipper on the left side.

The Commando Women’s Neoprene Split Front Pants from REVOLVE are a bit on the more expensive side, but the quality of the fabric and construction can’t be understated. Made in the USA, these stylish leggings feature a laser-cut split hem, a wide comfortable waistband, and top-knotch stitching that also adds an elegant touch.

Whatever way you go, you can pair comfort with style as long as you investin in the right pieces.

