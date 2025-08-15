tracee-ellis-ross-flaunts-curves-in-tiny-black-two-piece

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her stunning curves and flawless abs in a fresh set of sizzling snapshots.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old bombshell turned up the heat on Instagram with some jaw-dropping bikini snaps.

The first photo captured Ross leaning forward, flaunting her ample cleavage in a black scallop-edged triangle bikini top. Her radiant smile lit up the shot as one hand rested on the wall and the other teased the waistband of her matching bikini bottom. In the next shot, the actress turned to the side, her piercing gaze locked on the camera while her toned abs and curvaceous figure stole the spotlight.

Images via Instagram / Tracee Ellis Ross

In the third shot, the actress rocked a playful pout, clutching her oversized sunglasses while her hair, slicked back in a braid, added to the effortless allure. Then came the fourth photo—Ross amped up the charm, laughing boldly at the camera. The next frame showed off a stunning wide-angle of Ross, glowing under the sun in her tiny black bikini, sliding into the pool.

Image via Instagram / Tracee Ellis Ross

The penultimate photo captured her adjusting the back of her bikini, while the final image featured a striking collage of black-and-white shots showcasing her in the sexy swimwear.

“2 things in these photos are coming out reallll soon….,” Ross teased alongside the photos.

Fans Gush Over Tracee Ellis Ross’s Latest Bikini Pic Offering

Of course, her fans rushed to the comments section to lavish praise on the bikini snaps.

“Natural body gone hit every time,” one fan wrote. “Alriiiiiighty then the body is bodying!!” a second fan gushed. “Shades and suit!! We’re SEATED,” a third comment read. “You make me look forward to aging!!,” yet another impressed fan added.

“Please, can I steal these shades?” Grown-ish actress Chloe Bailey wrote.

Meanehile, Ross knows how to turn heads and isn’t afraid to flaunt her bikini-ready confidence.

In March 2023, she shared a stunning makeup-free photo on Instagram, posing in a floral bikini. In May 2024, she also treated fans to a series of vacation swim looks through an eye-catching Instagram carousel.

Images via Instagram / Tracee Ellis Ross

Here’s hoping Ross shares plenty more in the near future.