‘Total Shock’: Major ‘Bachelor’ Breakup Revealed

Two weeks after she and former The Bachelor lead Matt James parted ways, Rachael Kirkconnell opened up about the sudden breakup.

James shocked Bachelor Nation earlier this month when he announced that he and Kirkconnell had ended their four-year relationship.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. The post features a sweet photo of the couple during their reality TV days. “Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

Many Bachelor fans were confused about the breakup because the former couple took photos together hours before James’ announcement.

Now Kirkconnell is ready to open up about the split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the former Bachelor contestant claimed she discovered the breakup while on a flight.

“Literally, the plane is taking off, and I see his post, and that’s it,” Kirkconnell told the podcast’s host, Alex Cooper. “I don’t have any service or anything for the next 12 hours, so I’m freaking out because, you know, just got broken up with, and now, a few hours later, it’s for the whole world to see, and I’m still trying to process it.”

Kirkconnell also admitted that she is “still in shock” over the sudden breakup. “I think that’s why I didn’t say anything. Still haven’t made a statement or anything because I’m processing this just like everyone else is.”

Rachael Kirkconnell Thought She and Matt James Were ‘On The Same Page’ Before the Breakup

While continuing to speak out about the breakup, Rachael Kirkconnell told Alex Cooper she and Matt James were on the same page when it came to their relationship – or so she thought.

“We talked about rings, he toldregardings ago to start saving some things,” she said. “Picking things out.”

Kirkconnell further revealed that amid the breakup, James said there were “just qualities” about her that he worried about having a wife. “Like at the end of the day, there are things that we aren’t compatible with. And the whole accountability and saying sorry and all that was really the main thing.”

Hours before her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, TMZ released footage of Kirkconnell at LAX, where she was discussing the breakup. While boarding a flight, she said she was “hanging in there” following her split from James.

“Things will start to come out, and I’ll speak about it whenever I’m ready,” she explained. “But for now, I’m just protecting my peace.”

Kirkconnell also confirmed that there was “no” infidelity involved in the breakup. She pointed out that there was “no” chance that she and James would get back together.

“No. Yeah, we’re out,” Kirkconnell declared.



