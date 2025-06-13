Tori Spelling Shows Off Figure in New Beach Photos

Tori Spelling just proved age is just a number, flaunting her bikini body and nailing the splits at 52.

Videos by Suggest

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently shared some fun vacation photos on Instagram from her family trip to the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. She kicked off the series of shots with a conservative black one-piece.

However, she heated things up in some follow-up shots, showing her slender and toned figure in a colorful striped two-piece swimsuit while enjoying time on the sandy beach.

Spelling flashed a playful grin in her bikini photo, completing the look with a pair of bold, chunky sunglasses. Delicate, intricate belly piercings accentuated her impossibly slim figure and toned abs.

A 52-year-old actress showcased her toned figure in a colorful striped bikini at the beach, with visible belly piercing marks on her stomach. (Image via Instagram/Tori Spelling)

Channeling the beach vibes, Spelling dropped into a full split in the sand.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star proved she’s still got it, pulling off some impressive splits while on a family vacation at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. (Image via Instagram / Tori Spelling)

“Spring break + my birthday celebration with my favorite people at @atlantisbahamas. Grateful for this time to unwind, laugh, and make memories in paradise,” the mom of five captioned the series of fun shots.

Spelling has five children with her ex, Dean McDermott: Liam (18), Stella (16), Hattie (13), Finn (12), and Beau (8).

Tori Spelling Has a Younger Suitor in the Wake of Her Divorce

Meanwhile, Spelling is officially back together with her boyfriend Ryan Cramer, 46, nearly two years after they were last seen publicly. According to The Daily Mail, the couple reportedly rekindled their romance a few months ago and made their relationship red carpet official in April.

The pair attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Carters docuseries last April, sparking rumors of reconciliation after posing for photos together.

Spelling was first linked romantically to the advertising CEO two years ago when they were seen kissing during a dinner date, just months after Spelling separated from her ex-husband McDermott, 58.

Spelling was married to McDermott for nearly 20 years before they separated in 2023. She filed for divorce in early 2024, listing June 17, 2023, as their date of separation.