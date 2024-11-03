tori-spelling-shows-off-belly-piercings-in-crop-top-in-new-photos

Tori Spelling made a run for the border, but candid snapshots show those tacos aren’t hurting her trim figure (or new belly piercings).

Last week, Spelling was spotted in Los Angeles with her daughter, Stella. As they exited Taco Bell with a collection of cheesy goodness, TMZ captured the star’s unique stomach piercings.

The snapshot shows the Beverly Hills 90210 star flaunting two sparkling studs arranged diagonally on her abdomen as she exits the (allegedly) bubble-gut-inducing restaurant.

Ohh yeah! My dream women tori spelling be having Taco Bell n belly piercings! Gotta have it! #torispelling pic.twitter.com/KrLV0B6mxy — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) November 3, 2024

TMZ reports that Tori’s 16-year-old daughter is featured in some of the photos, and it appears she shares the same piercings as her mother. It’s unclear if they got them together or if Tori is just imitating her younger daughter.

Meanwhile, Tori didn’t seem to be sporting the belly piercings at a fan convention over the weekend. However, pics on social media show Spelling was sure to show off her firm midsection in a crop top while mingling with her admirers.

Meeting Tori Spelling today pic.twitter.com/Pq2zp1lx71 — Wendy (@wendynjshore) November 2, 2024

Of course, Tori Spelling has plenty of spare time these days. She was recently eliminated from the latest season of Dancing with the Stars. Tori was eliminated from the competition show alongside ex-con Anna Delvey.

Tori Spelling Recently Admitted She’s Open to Doing OnlyFans

Meanwhile, Spelling hasn’t ruled out alternative methods to provide for her family.

Tori Spelling shares five children with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott. They include 17-year-old son Liam, 16-year-old daughter Stella, 12-year-old daughter Hattie, 11-year-old son Finn, and 7-year-old son Beau. In a recent episode of her podcast, “misSPELLING,” she opened up with guest William Shatner about the challenges of affording tuition for all five kids.

“You got numerous children going to school. And university, [which] they will eventually go to, I’m here to tell you, is inordinately [expensive],” the Star Trek legend told Spelling. “I mean, it’s just crazy.”

“I’m gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college,” Spelling shot back.

“You’re gonna have to do what?” Shatner asked. The 93-year-old then claimed he didn’t really know what the website was all about. Spelling attempted to explain that the site isn’t always all about peddling flesh.

“I guess, originally, [OnlyFans] was more women in the field — not sex workers, but along those lines,” Spelling admitted.

“But OnlyFans transformed into — now there’s comedians on and there’s chefs on, and it’s videos, and people pay. It’s, like, you could subscribe. But a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things,” she explained.

Hey, maybe Tori can showcase her belly piercings on the site! Lily Allen claims she’s making a killing with just feet pics there…