Tori Spelling Reveals Details About Her ‘Single Mom Christmas’ Amid Split From Dean McDermott

A little more than six months after her split from husband Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling is sharing details about her “Single Mom Christmas.”

PageSix reports in her recent Instagram Stories on Friday, Spelling spoke about the struggles she faced while doing last-minute Christmas shopping for her five children. “It’s December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas,” she declared. “5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do [it].”

Tori Spelling then said she missed the Amazon Prime cut-off for online shopping and has to now do in-person shopping. She shares Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with McDermott. The couple announced their split in June after 17 years of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children,” McDermott revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post. He also added that he would be working on co-parenting with Spelling.

Tori Spelling’s Ex Revealed Details About His Recent Suicide Attempt

During a recent interview with the DailyMail, Tori Spelling’s ex, Dean McDermott spoke about the “drunk and angry” fight with the 90210 actress that led to his recent suicide attempt.

McDermott stated that he took “six or seven” sleeping pills in hopes that he would never wake up. ”It was the night that I raged against her and the children,” he explained. “And I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes.”

McDermott also discussed the statement he made last month about the suicide attempt. “I posted that because I was at the end of my rope,” he admitted. He also noted he just didn’t know what to do. “I had burned everything down yet again. I was literally at my wit’s end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills.”

Tori Spelling’s ex further pointed out that God wanted him to wake up. He then said that he would have ruined so many lives if he had died. The actor is sober after being in rehab. He has yet to see Spelling or their children following the incident.

Meanwhile, Tori Spelling and their children were recently forced to move out of their rental after discovering a mold issue at the residence. The actress spent a week in a $100-a-night motel with the children before moving them to an RV park. Since October, she has been looking for a home in Los Angeles.