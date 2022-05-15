Tori Spelling Looks Exactly Like Kris Jenner In New Photo

Tori Spelling recently shared a stunning photo of herself to promote season 2 of the MTV show Messyness, but it was hard for fans to focus on her eye-catching outfit. Instead, some questioned her face’s appearance and even compared her to fellow celeb Kris Jenner.

Spelling’s Stunning Instagram Post

“Season 2 about to get Messy,” Spelling captioned a photo of herself in a neon green, long-sleeved bodycon dress. The star paired the dress with fishnet tights and bright pink satin platform heels. Her hairstyle was equally striking: slicked-back hair that ended in a waist-length double braid, accessorized with small pink bows.

Fans flooded her comment section with flame and heart emojis, letting Spelling know how much they loved her look. However, some have wondered about the actress’ changing appearance.

Fans Question Her New Look

In a recent video Spelling shared, showing her getting her hair and makeup done, fans were shocked by the way Spelling’s face looked. “Plastic surgery did nothing for you! Why? You looked better before!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “So much work done on the face…wow.” Some think that Spelling’s new glam look and rumored plastic surgery have something to do with her possible breakup with her husband, Dean McDermott.

Spelling’s Marriage Problems

The couple has been married since 2006, and share five children together. Spelling is also stepmother to McDermott’s son from a previous marriage. The pair’s relationship has been tumultuous over the years

In 2021, the couple sparked divorce rumors when fans noticed the pair were no longer sharing photos of their spouses online and that both Spelling and McDermott had stopped wearing their wedding rings.

Spelling added fuel to the fire when she admitted the pair no longer sleep in the same bed, and McDermott was noticeably absent from the family’s Christmas card. In December, a source told E! News that Spelling was planning on asking for a divorce.

“The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now,” the source spilled. “Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. It’s for the best and has been a long time coming. They have been trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids but they truly do not get along. They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven’t considered themselves to be ‘married’ for a while now. Tori’s ready for a fresh new start but is trying to be strategic about it.”

There’s no word yet on whether the couple is planning on splitting up or not, but many fans hope Spelling’s changing appearance will go back to normal once she smooths out her relationship woes.

