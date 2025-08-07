Tori Spelling Claims Her Dog Chewed On Severed Human Toe At Hotel

Actress Tori Spelling recalled the time that her dog allegedly chewed on a severed human toe while staying at a hotel. The 52-year-old revealed the wild story on her MisSpelling podcast, via PEOPLE.

Tori Spelling Recalls Time Her Dog Chewed On Severed Human Toe At Toronto Hotel

Spelling remembered how shocked she was to find her dog, Musso, chewing on a human toe while staying at an unnamed Toronto hotel with her ex, Dean McDermott. “One time when Dean and I were together, we were in Toronto, and we were filming…[and] we had two days off,” said Spelling.

“So we’re like, ‘Oh, let’s go stay at this amazing Victorian hotel or something.’” The Beverly Hills 90210 actress described it as “the most prestigious hotel in Toronto.” It seemed “old school” and “beautiful,” but it seems there was more than what meets the eye.

“And we were like, okay, we’ve been working hard…[so] we ordered room service and we were gonna watch a movie,” continued Spelling. “And I’m not even sure how we found it, but we found a toe. Plot twist. Didn’t see that one coming, did you?”

She recalled how Musso found something in the room as the couple was lying in bed watching a movie. They had just finished dinner and were wondering what he was chewing on.

“And we’re like what does he have?” Spelling said. “And we kinda went back and forth, like, did he get our food? Like, did he find a bone here? Like, what is he chewing on?”

Once the actress grabbed the item from Musso’s mouth, her heart dropped. “That’s when I found it was a severed human big toe and the creepy part is it wasn’t that old,” she said.

Spelling remembered how the toe looked “precisely chopped off” and not too decayed. This had to have been cut off recently, she thought. “And if I remember correctly, it was definitely, I think, a male big toe, but it was chopped off, and it wasn’t decaying. And the nail bed was fine.”

Hotel’s Middling Reaction To Severed Toe

Strangely, when she brought it up to the hotel, they weren’t that worried. “The hotel kind of had no reaction,” Spelling alleged. “They were like, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry.’ So we, like, put it in a napkin from our dinner and Dean brought it down to them.”

Spelling was shocked that the hotel didn’t try to give them a full refund for their stay. “All I know is I think they gave us a credit if we ever stayed there again,” she said. “Ever stayed there again? Never going to stay there again.”

When a producer asked her if she had asked for a room change, she remembered not doing so. “We didn’t move rooms,” Spelling answered. “I can’t even remember why we stayed in that room. I think it was late and we were just so tired from working.”

Despite how harrowing the story was, Spelling looked back on the situation with humor. “We’re like, turn a blind toe to it and just move on,” joked Spelling. The actress then expressed her regret for now keeping the toe.

“Oh my god, I’ve always wanted to solve a murder,” she said. “I’ve always been into crime and stuff. That could have been my one chance to put in a Ziploc bag to go to the police station, and I could have solved a murder.”