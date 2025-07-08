Tori Spelling Says She’s Looking For a ‘Monogamous Situationship’ One Year After Her Split From Dean McDermott

A little more than a year after she and Dean McDermott filed for divorce, Tori Spelling says she’s looking for a “monogamous situationship.”

During the latest episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Spelling opened up about wanting a “situationship” that fits her busy lifestyle.

“The new thing is not a relationship, but a monogamous situationship,” she explained. “So, that would fit really nicely into my life because, honestly, right now, I’m focused on my kids and I’m focused on work.. It’s like a situationship, but you’re not with anyone else. So it just kind of goes with your time and freedom, and they’re there.”

The 90210 alum further pointed out that the “monogamous situationship” route would be ideal for her as she navigates being a single mom to her five children.

“Like, with my five kids, I can’t imagine bringing a guy into this world,” she continued. “He would be like, ‘Ah!’ And run screaming. So while the kids are still semi-young, maybe I find a monogamous situationship.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were married for approximately 18 years before separating in March 2024. Their listed date of separation was actually June 17, 2023, which was the same day McDermott announced on Instagram that the couple had split. However, the post was later deleted.

Tori Spelling Previously Opened Up About Her Dating Life Following the Divorce

The “monogamous situationship” discussion also occurred just months after Tori Spelling admitted she wasn’t sure if she wanted to start dating again.

“I don’t want to be with somebody, but I do want to be,” she told her podcast guest, Aubrey O’Day, in April. ” I just don’t want to be alone.”

The actress further pointed out her age in the podcast discussion. “I’m now 51 and single again with five kids,” she said. “So I don’t even know where I stand in the future.”

Spelling also told O’Day that she was scared of dying alone. “You’re not going to die alone,” O’Day reassured. “I’m here. I don’t want to die alone.”

Spelling then added, “I don’t know what I’m doing right now.”