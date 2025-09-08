Toraya Reid, Sister Of Timberwolves Star Naz Reid, Allegedly Shot Dead By Boyfriend

Toraya Reid, the 28-year-old sister of NBA star Naz Reid, was killed in New Jersey. Allegedly, Shaquille Green, 29, Toraya’s boyfriend, fatally shot her multiple times.

According to a release issued by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, the incident occurred on September 6. At around 11 a.m., Jackson Township Police Department (JTPD) officers responded to a Larsen Road apartment complex. They had received a shooting report and an unresponsive female.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased woman, who was later identified as Toraya Reid, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Green was found running on North New Prospect Road and was taken into custody, according to the release.

Authorities conducted an investigation and determined that Green allegedly murdered Reid, with whom she was in a “dating relationship.” He was booked into the Ocean County Jail and was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Remembering Toraya Reid

Toraya is the eldest of the Reid siblings. Timberwolves star Naz Reid talked about her in a 2023 interview with Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine, saying, “My older sister is super protective, she treats us like she’s our parent.”

The basketball player has not released a statement as of Monday, September 8. He, however, has shared many photos on Instagram featuring him and Toraya in a heartfelt tribute to his late sister.

Toraya’s younger sister, Jakahya, addressed her sister’s death on Facebook, asking for privacy in this extremely difficult time.

“We always send our condolences and say we could never imagine ourselves in that situation….. and yet here I am,” she wrote. “Facing the unimaginable. Without you by my side.”

“My sister has a name,” Jakahya said, in part, in a later post. “She is not just some girl, She’s not just the nba super star sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her sh-t or don’t mention her at all.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.