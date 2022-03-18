How Tony Hawk’s Injuries May Have Affected His Net Worth Over The Years

Tony Hawk is one of the most legendary skateboarders in history. Not only is he a famous professional athlete, but he’s also a successful businessman, investor, and household name. With a bio like that, Hawk is bound to have quite a fortune racked up. As a pro-athlete, Hawk has had his fair share of injuries, and his most recent one is shaping up to be his most serious. So what is Tony Hawk’s net worth after everything he’s been through?

His Impressive Career

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In order to become the most famous skateboarder in the world by age 17, Tony Hawk had to start early. He started skateboarding in the ‘80s at just 12 years old. By 14, he was a professional, and by 16, he was considered the best skateboarder in the world. He succeeded quickly and gained sponsors which earned him the money to buy a house before even turning 18.

When Hawk was 31, he became the first skateboarder to achieve a 900-degree aerial spin—a highly technical trick. But Hawk was more than just an incredible athlete; he was a household name. He had sponsorships and was even starring in commercials for popular brands like Mountain Dew.

Hawk’s Struggles and Success

(Photo by Sandra Mu/Getty Images)

In the early ‘90s, however, things started to change. Skateboarding’s popularity was waning. Hawk told CNBC, “My income was literally dropping in half every month… And people just weren’t buying skate stuff, nor Tony Hawk stuff.” As Hawk’s finances dwindled, he found himself surviving on just a $5-per-day Taco Bell allowance.

Hawk wasn’t ready to give up on the sport he loved—even if it seemed like the rest of the world was. In 1992, he teamed up with fellow pro-skater, Per Welinder. They founded Birdhouse, a skateboard company, and skating team. In 1995, the X Games were founded, and the competition inspired newfound skateboarding popularity. Birdhouse skateboards were a popular board at this new skateboarding competition, and in turn, they became popular among skateboarders everywhere. By 2002, Birdhouse was making nearly $25 million a year in sales.

Hawk’s Success In Business

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 12: Tony Hawk attends the premiere of “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

In 1998, he started his own clothing line. And, in the ’00s, he was back to getting major endorsements, including Sony, ESPN, and McDonald’s, among others. According to USA Today, his endorsements, alone, scored Hawk millions of dollars In 1999, he started a new business venture with his Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game series. For the next few years, the series earned him more than $6 million a year in royalties. As if Hawk wasn’t wearing enough different hats, that same year, he founded a video production company called 900 Films.

Hawk has also been successful in his investing ventures. He invested in Blue Bottle Coffee, which sold for $500 million to Nestle in 2017. He also invested in Nest, which Google then bought in 2014 for $3.2 billion.

What’s Tony Hawk Doing Now?

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

These days, we don’t see Hawk skating the way we used to. Today, he is retired and living in Encinitas, California with his wife, Catherine Goodman. Hawk is focused on spending time with his family (including his four children and two stepchildren) and being majorly involved in philanthropy. In 2002, he created the Tony Hawk Foundation to protect skate parks. His foundation has earned over $5.8 million and has helped nearly 600 skate parks in the U.S. He also co-founded Athletes for Hope, which inspires athletes to volunteer in their communities.

All Of Tony Hawk’s Injuries

(Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

As a professional athlete who’s spent a lot of time competing in a dangerous sport, it’s no surprise that Hawk has sustained quite a few injuries. Over the course of his career, Hawk was knocked out five times, had his teeth knocked out three times, and received an approximate total of fifty stitches in his shins, among many other injuries. He also sprained his ankle so badly on four different occasions, that he was unable to walk (and obviously, skateboard.)

However in March of 2022, Hawk has suffered one of his most serious injuries yet, and it’s threatening his ability to ever skate again. Hawk broke his leg in a skating accident, and it’s possible that it will never completely heal. The next day, Hawk made an Instagram post about the accident. “Yesterday sucked,” Hawk wrote in the caption. “I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I’m up for the challenge.”

Tony Hawk’s Net Worth

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Based on everything Hawk has accomplished over the course of his career, it’s no wonder that a few injuries haven’t stopped him from acquiring a serious fortune. His net worth is an estimated $140 million.

Hawk owns a home in Encinitas, California. It has its own skate park and an infinity pool that looks out over San Diego. Hawk is also an art collector, and you can see his collection all over the home. In 2016, he bought a three-unit apartment building in Detroit. Hawk and his wife planned to rent two of the apartments and keep the other as their own.

In 2010, Hawk told MotorTrend in 2010 that he drove a modest Jeep Cherokee. He also had a 1964 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray, which was worth about $50,000. A 2018 Sports Illustrated profile claimed that Hawk now drives a $75,000 Tesla Model S.

We have a feeling he’ll be back to driving his favorite cars and riding his favorite skateboards in no time.