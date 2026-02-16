Tone Lōc Hospitalized for ‘Medical Emergency’

Tone Lōc, the rapper known for several hits in the late ’80s, was hospitalized last week ahead of a planned public appearance in Dothan, Alabama.

The Krewe of Kolosse, the group who organizes a local Mardi Gras parade, announced that Tone Lōc (real name Anthony Smith) suffered a “medical emergency” while on flight to Alabama. As a result, the “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” rapper could no longer appear in the parade as previously advertised.

Organizers did not give specifics of the medical issue in the .

“The Krewe of Kolosse regrets to announce that Tone Loc will be unable to serve as Grand Marshal for today’s February 14, 2026 Mardi Gras parade in Dothan, Alabama,” the statement read. “While traveling from Los Angeles, California to Dothan early this morning, the artist experienced a medical emergency and was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Out of respect for his privacy, no further details are available at this time.”

“The Krewe of Kolosse sends its thoughts and well wishes to Tone Loc and his family during this time.”

The organizers characterized the appearance as being postponed as opposed to being outright canceled. They claimed they are “coordinating a rescheduled appearance in the near future.”

TMZ checked in on Tone Lōc’s status in light of this announcement, and the 3-time Grammy nominee’s reps claimed he’s now “fine” and back in Los Angeles.

Tone Lōc, himself, has not commented on his health scare as of press time. His latest Instagram post, dated Feb. 11 (Wednesday), advertises the Mardi Gras parade appearance he would go on to miss.