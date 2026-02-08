Tommy Lee Jones Sought Conservatorship Over Daughter Before Her Death

Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones pursued legal action to place his adult daughter, Victoria Jones, under a temporary conservatorship nearly two years before her death.

FIrst responders found Victoria Jones, 34, unresponsive at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco on January 1. They later pronounced her dead. Authorities have not publicly confirmed a cause of death. But sources familiar with the investigation have said police are treating her passing is as a suspected accidental overdose.

Court filings reviewed by The San Francisco Chronicle show that on August 7, 2023, Tommy Lee Jones petitioned Marin County Superior Court to have his daughter placed under temporary conservatorship. He appointed Margaret Caron Schmierer as Victoria’s conservator.

Tommy Lee Jones Appointed Someone Else As Victoria Jones’ Conservator

The legal move came after Victoria was involuntarily held at a hospital in Greenbrae, California, following concerns she was a danger to herself or others. In the petition, Jones cited her need for long-term care, including drug rehabilitation services that he said were unavailable in a hospital setting.

A judge granted the conservatorship request in August 2023. However, another judge ordered that the conservatorship be limited to decisions about Victoria’s person, not her estate.

Two weeks after the appointment, court documents show that Victoria left the hospital and did not immediately enter a rehabilitation facility. Correspondence from her court-appointed conservator indicated that Victoria declined inpatient care and was living in the community at times.

Victoria’s attorney, Ciaran O’Sullivan, contested the conservatorship, arguing she was capable of providing for her own needs. Her attorney wrote, “At this time, Ms. Schmierer does not know where Ms. Jones is residing because Ms. Jones refuses to disclose that information.”

Her attorney said Victoria was “able to provide properly for her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing (and) shelter.”

Jones subsequently asked the court to dismiss the conservatorship entirely, and in December 2023 a judge dissolved the temporary arrangement.

Jones and his family have largely remained private following Victoria’s passing. They released a request for privacy during their period of mourning.