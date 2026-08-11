Tommy John in Hospice Care, Says Farewell to His Fans

Baseball legend Tommy John has issued a heartfelt statement to his fans as he enters hospice care.

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John, who is widely known for the revolutionary elbow surgery that bears his name and is still widely performed today, revealed in 2024 that he was undergoing treatment for bladder cancer. He declined to attend Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (Aug. 8), instead issuing a “goodbye” statement through the team. The Yankees confirmed the 83-year-old was dealing with “health issues” at his home in Florida.

“I want to thank the Yankees organization & the Steinbrenner family for giving me this opportunity to say goodbye to everyone, along with all the friends & fans who followed me throughout my 26-year career,” John explained in the statement.

Reuters confirmed John was in hospice care at his home in Bradenton, Florida.

On this 78th Old-Timers’ Day, Tommy John shares a message to his fans, former teammates, and the Yankees organization as he battles health issues from his home in Bradenton, Florida. pic.twitter.com/3lKUWHoaw0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 8, 2026

In his statement, John also thanked the late doctor who pioneered the surgery that bears his name.

“Thanks for Dr. (Frank) Jobe, who saved my arm & made it ‌possible ⁠for me to continue pitching.”

Tommy John Surgery Saved Many High-Profile MLB Careers

Before his surgery, John posted a 124-106 record with a 2.97 ERA across 355 appearances (318 starts) over his first 12 major league seasons. After his successful recovery, he compiled a 164-125 record and a 3.66 ERA in 405 appearances (382 starts), pitching his final four seasons with the Yankees.

John pitched for six clubs over his career, including two stints with the Yankees (1979–82, 1986–89), the Chicago White Sox (1965–71), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (1972–74, 1976–78). He missed the entire 1975 season while recovering from the surgery performed by Jobe, who served as the Dodgers’ team doctor.

Tommy John #25 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Oakland Athletics on May 18, 1989. John was 46 years old at the time. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Before Tommy John surgery, a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) was considered career-ending. The now-common procedure involves replacing the damaged UCL with a tendon taken from elsewhere in the patient’s body: in John’s case, from his right wrist.

The procedure has become so common that players simply say they’re “having Tommy John” and everyone understands. Some of the game’s greatest modern pitchers, including Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani, Tarik Skubal, and Chris Sale, have all undergone it.

“The day I left for my first job as a pitcher, my father looked at me & said, ‘Good luck, Tommy. Just remember one thing: whether you make it big in the big leagues or you don’t, you’ll always just be Tommy John from Terre Haute, Indiana,’” John’s statement added.

“I’ve never forgotten those words. Thank you & God Bless.”