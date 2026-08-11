‘Karate Kid’ Star Rescued by Boat as Flood Waters Reach Tennessee Home

Karate Kid star Martin Kove is safe after being rescued from flood waters that reached his home in Tennessee.

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The actor shared a video of the concerning level of water near his home over the weekend.

“Well I had to evacuate my house in Nashville. They had to bring a boat up to my front door,” he wrote. “We made it out. My new dog winston and my lady friend and House are fine. In Kreese fashion, But god bless the fire department first responders they showed that flood no mercy! 💪🏼 cobra Kai never dies! 👊🏼”

Kove also spoke to local media outlet Fox 17 about the rescue, stating that first responders were able to get him, a friend, and his 12-week-old puppy, Winston, to safety.

“I’m sitting in the back, watching a movie, and then all of a sudden I get up and I just look out the back and there’s a river, like a major river,” he explained. “Like a Mississippi River.”

Kove said that when he opened his front door, he saw water within approximately 10 feet from his home.

“I had not experienced anything like this,” he pointed out. “The entire house was surrounded.”

The Actor Told First Responders Not to Make Him a Priority

While continuing to speak about the rescue, Kove said he told first responders not to make him a priority. He noted that he had just heard about his neighbor’s emergency issues and wanted them to get help first.

The actor estimated that approximately 25 emergency vehicles gathered near the end of his driveway in order to rescue him, his friend, and Winston.

“We don’t realize that these people put themselves on the line,” he said while praising the first responders. “They put their lives on the lines to save the 12-week-old beast and, you know, myself and my lady.”

Kove noted that the first responders were fans of the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai franchises and were big on his character’s “no mercy” philosophy.

“The responders said that. They said, ‘There was no mercy here,’” Kove recalled. “But there was mercy here. Martin Kove received a lot of mercy from God.”

Kove noted that he has lived on the property for five years and had never experienced such a flood before.

“No, I’ve never seen a flood,” he said. “Every time there’s a flash warning, and they’re very conscientious about sending you a flash flood warning on the phone it was just a rainfall with lots of thunder.”









