‘Cinderella’ and ‘Hill Street Blues’ Star Dead at 94

Actor Jon Cypher, who played Prince Christopher opposite Julie Andrews in the 1957 television production of Cinderella and Police Chief Fletcher Daniels in Hill Street Blues, died August 3 at his home in Central Point, Oregon. He was 94.

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His family confirmed his death through an obituary published by Ashland News. The sources did not disclose a cause of death.

Cypher first gained widespread attention when he portrayed Prince Christopher in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. CBS broadcast the live musical in 1957, with Andrews playing Cinderella. Nearly 107 million viewers watched the production, giving Cypher an early television milestone.

Jon Cypher Is Most Known For His Role In ‘Hill Street Blues’

He later built one of his most recognizable television roles on Hill Street Blues. Cypher played Chief Fletcher Daniels in the acclaimed police drama from 1981 through 1987 and appeared in 71 episodes. The series earned widespread critical recognition and became an important part of American television drama.

Cypher continued working across television, film and theater throughout a career that spanned decades. He played Brigadier General Marcus Craig on the sitcom Major Dad and portrayed Man-at-Arms in the 1987 fantasy film Masters of the Universe. He also appeared in numerous television programs, including Dynasty, Knots Landing, Law & Order, Santa Barbara, JAG and Walker, Texas Ranger.

The actor also maintained a connection to Broadway. His stage credits included productions such as Man of La Mancha, The Great White Hope and 1776. He combined his acting career with singing and later published a book of limericks in 2019.

Cypher entered the entertainment industry through theater before moving into television and film. His career eventually covered dramatic series, sitcoms, musicals and feature films, allowing him to work across several generations of American entertainment.

His death brings an end to a career that began with one of television’s landmark musical broadcasts and continued through major network dramas and comedies.

Cypher’s family has arranged a natural burial at the Forest Conservation Burial Ground in Ashland, Oregon.