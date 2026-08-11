Country Music Legend Dead at 109

Violet Hensley, the Arkansas musician and craftsman whom audiences called the “Whittlin’ Fiddler,” died August 7 at age 109.

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The town of Leslie, Arkansas, shared the news in a Facebook post. “Today, it is with great sadness that we share the passing of Ms. Violet Hensley, a true Arkansas legend and an honorary member of the Leslie community,” they wrote.

“On behalf of the City of Leslie, we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her remarkable legacy will continue to live on through her artistry, her music, and the generations she inspired.”

“Thank you, Ms. Violet, for sharing your extraordinary talents and your heart with our community,” they continued. “You will always hold a special place in Leslie, and you will never be forgotten.”

Violet Hensley Passes After 109 Years

Hensley built a decades-long career around traditional Ozark music and the craft of making fiddles.

Her father introduced her to the instrument early in life and taught her both to carve and play it. Hensley later stepped away from music for 27 years while she raised her nine children. She returned to fiddling and whittling during the 1960s and eventually turned those skills into a celebrated career.

For decades, Hensley performed at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, where she became a familiar figure to visitors and local residents.

Hensley reached one of country music’s most recognizable stages at an age when most performers had long since retired. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2016 at 99. Her career also included an appearance on “The Beverly Hillbillies” when the television show filmed at Silver Dollar City.

The Smithsonian featured her talents in Washington, D.C., and the National Fiddler’s Hall of Fame honored her contributions to fiddle music.

Hensley also documented her life and experiences in the 2014 memoir Whittlin’ and Fiddlin’ My Own Way: The Violet Hensley Story.

Hensley’s death closes a remarkable chapter in American folk and country music. She continued to share traditional music and craftsmanship deep into her later years, earning recognition from audiences, communities and cultural institutions.