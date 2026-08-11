‘A Christmas Story’ Star Dead at 79

Tedde Moore, an actress best known for her role as Miss Shields in A Christmas Story, has passed away. She was 79 years old.

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In a post on her personal Facebook account, Moore’s loved ones confirmed she passed away on August 5 in Huntsville, Ontario, Canada.

“Her bravery in this choice was almost overwhelming, beyond beautiful and also difficult,” the post reads. “Forever the teacher, she had a quote for every occasion and a special way of touching the lives and hearts of everyone she met. Her magic and love will be remembered by all she took under her generous and welcoming wings.”

Born in Toronto on April 11, 1947, Moore attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, England. Upon her return to Canada, she starred opposite Christopher Walken in the Stratford Festival’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Her first film role was in the 1971 film Rip-Off. More than a decade later, she played Miss Shields in A Christmas Story. She later reprised the role for the cult classic Christmas film’s sequel, My Summer Story.

Along with film, Moore had TV roles. She also appeared in Encounter, T. and T., Friday the 13th: The Series, RoboCop: Prime Directives, and Rolie Polie Olie.

Moore received Best Supporting Actress for her role in Second Wind at the 27th Canadian Film Awards in 1976. She also received the Dora Mavor Moore Best Actress Award for her performance in The Walls of Africa in 2002.

She was then nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her A Christmas Story role at the 5th Genie Awards in 1984.

Moore is survived by her four children, which includes her son and record producer Noah Shebib. Her husband, Donald Shebib, died in 2023.

Her cause of death was not revealed.

Moore’s ‘A Christmas Story’ Character’s Most Famous Line

Although her role was brief, Moore’s A Christmas Story character had one of the film’s most famous lines.

In one of the school scenes, Moore’s character returned a paper that Peter Billingsley’s Ralph wrote about what he wanted for Christmas. He was expecting praise for his paper, which included full detail about his interest in the Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle.

However, upon receiving the paper, Ralph saw that Miss Shields wrote, “P.S. You’ll shoot your eye out.”

Moore’s character also appeared in the flagpole incident scene. Ralph’s friend Flick notoriously gets his tongue stuck to a freezing schoolyard flagpole.