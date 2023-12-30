Tom Wilkinson Dead at 75, Fans Flood Social Media with His Great Performances

British actor Tom Wilkinson, who starred in legendary films such as The Full Monty, Michael Clayton, and In the Bedroom has passed away at the age of 75.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him,” his loved ones wrote in a statement to BBC. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Wilkinson was a BAFTA-winning actor (The Full Monty )who earned two Oscar nominations during his career (Michae Clayton and In the Bedroom). He had a versatile resume with drama, comedy, and action films. He also made appearances in several television series.

Tom Wilkinson Fans Rave Over the Actor’s Illustrious Career

As news of his passing floods social media, fans are remembering some of his best roles, particularly his award-winning parts and his portrayal of Carmine Falcone in Batman Begins.

RIP Tom Wilkinson, so underrated as mob boss Carmine Falcone in Batman Begins (2005) 🤌 pic.twitter.com/rnjKjnOgan — Kriegler (@Kriegler007) December 30, 2023

One post that shows a clip of Tom Wilkinson starring as Falcone earned dozens of comments and over 1,000 likes in less than two hours. The poster shared that Wilkinson was “underrated” as the “mob boss,” and nearly everyone agreed.

“Yeah, excellent call. One of the first roles I thought of,” one person commented.

“Legend, loved his performance in Batman begins,” added another.

Another that showed his perfect appearance in The Grand Budapest Hotel is also making waves, with people commenting on how he added so much character to such a small reading.

RIP Tom Wilkinson pic.twitter.com/DKC7YSSw3Y — 🟡 The tumboy 🟡 (@TheTumboy) December 30, 2023

“There’s so much great stuff in this tiny clip,” gushed a fan. “I love his little annoyed hesitation before he decides he’s gonna start yelling.”

Other people raved about his career as a whole and noted that he could turn any character into gold.

“Tom Wilkinson was the foreman in The Full Monty, the prophet in Michael Clayton, the father in Caryl Churchill’s A Number, and the only convincing Benjamin Franklin (!) on screen,” another fan tweeted. “I can’t think of higher praise than that.”

Tom Wilkinson is survived by his wife, actress Diana Hardcastle, and two daughters, Alice and Mollie Wilkinson.