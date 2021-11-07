Tom Selleck’s Daughter Hannah Stuns In Leggy Photoshoot In Spain

Hannah Selleck is former TV icon Tom Selleck’s daughter, and everyone knows Tom Selleck had the greatest mustache ever, so it makes sense his genes are pretty fantastic. But never has this been more evident than in a recent photo his stunning daughter Hannah posted on social media this week. In one fell swoop, it seemed she finally stepped out of the shadow of that stunning mustache’s legacy. A feat most would find impossible.

Riding Dirty

When you often see celebrity children, you often find them living off their parents’ former accomplishments while seemingly accomplishing very little themselves. That is not the case with Hannah Selleck at all, though. This woman has talent and ambition in spades.

She has pursued an unwavering passion for horses and has turned that into quite the storied career. She jumps horses at a Grand Prix level and even owns her own breeding operation in L.A. which is very successful.

No More Horsing Around

Hannah Selleck clearly wants to be known for her skill rather than her beauty, though beauty would be easy for her to fall back on as we have all seen the recent picture she posted of herself at Castell de Caramany in Spain.

While she can definitely turn heads while on horseback, she can also do it with her feet planted firmly on the ground as well.

Good Genes Are a Cheat Code

Truth is, Tom Selleck was a sex symbol in the ’70s and ’80s, bringing in huge numbers weekly on his show Magnum P.I. (which now has a reboot). Beautiful adults tend to make beautiful children, and Hannah Selleck is no exception.

Looking absolutely stunning in a form-fitting golden dress with the backdrop of a beautiful street in Spain, Hannah has been turning heads this week for more than just her horse jumping ability. It seems she has embraced her good genes for a moment and decided to glam out, which the world took notice of.

Jumping horses and making hearts skip a beat. This woman is a true force of nature.