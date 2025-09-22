Tom Holland Injured in ‘Spider-Man’ Set Accident, Report Claims

Filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been paused after Tom Holland was hospitalized during production on the set in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Sun reports the 29-year-old’s injury occurred during a stunt. The outlet also reported that he attended a charity event this weekend with co-star and fiancée Zendaya.

According to Deadline, filming was paused on Friday after the actor suffered a mild concussion. A production source stated he will take a break “out of precaution,” but is expected to resume filming in a few days.

Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ in Glasgow, Scotland, back in August. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The outlet reports that no one else was injured during the incident. A meeting is scheduled for Monday to adjust filming plans.

Tom Holland’s Next Outing as Spider-Man is Huge for Marvel Studios and Sony

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is arguably the most significant film on Sony’s upcoming slate. Its predecessor, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, is the studio’s highest-grossing movie ever, earning $1.91 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, Far From Home became the first Spider-Man film to surpass $1 billion at the box office.

Jon Watts directed Holland’s previous three Spider-Man flicks, but this new one is from Destin Daniel Cretton, the guy behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This time around, Holland’s Spidey will be joined by Marvel regulars Mark Ruffalo (aka The Hulk) and Jon Bernthal (aka The Punisher). Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also back for more web-slinging fun.

Sadie Sink from Stranger Things and Tramell Tillman from Severance are amazing new additions. Michael Mando also returns as The Scorpion, a role he briefly played in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on ‘Spider-Man. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them,” Holland explained in a video about the upcoming film via Variety. “We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters July 31, 2026.