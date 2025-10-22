Tom Holland Can’t Pursue This Iconic Movie Role While Making Spider-Man Films, Report Claims

Despite Tom Holland being considered for the role of James Bond, an insider has claimed his commitment to being the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man might get in his way.

You can’t sling webs and bullets at the same time, it seems.

James Bond is gearing up for its 26th film, but Tom Holland is no longer in consideration. An insider for The Sun not only revealed this clash, but also dished out on the next film, regardless of lead actor.

“Tom can’t play two superheroes, it just won’t happen,” the insider claimed. Apparently, Tom Holland isn’t allowed to play any role that will overshadow Spider-Man per his contract.

The Brit was a strong and popular recommendation. His role as James Bond would have been well-received, which is a necessity for the franchise moving forward.

With that devastating news out the way, the insider made up for their transgression, however. They dished out the deets on the upcoming film, being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Upcoming James Bond Film To Deal With The Dangers Of AI

The insider has shared some optimistic praise about the next Bond film. The franchise took a lengthy break after Daniel Craig’s last film as the suave licensed killer in 2021 with No Time To Die.

“This is the first Bond of the AI era, and the plot is going to reflect that. Writers are going to have some fun,” the insider said. “This next Bond movie has to feel bold, fresh and relevant — especially after such a long break.”

As an evolving franchise, the creatives behind the next film are trying to strike the right balance between modernization and sticking to their roots.

“There’s a sense of cautious excitement behind the scenes. They want to modernise Bond without losing that classic swagger — and that’s a tricky balance.”

Thankfully, the director, Denis Villeneuve, is out to make as good a James Bond film as possible. “Denis isn’t coming in to make a safe Bond film — he’s coming in to redefine what Bond can be,” the insider confirmed. “Think scale, style, and substance.”