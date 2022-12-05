For Many Celebrities, Tom Cruise’s ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas Cake Officially Kicks Off The Season

Everyone is getting geared up for the holiday season, including Tom Cruise! The actor is famous in Hollywood for sending out cakes to his friends and colleagues in the industry, and the bakery he orders from claims Cruise has kept them in business.

Cruise Gives Out Coconut Cakes Every Christmas

For almost a decade now, Cruise has been sending out the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery to his friends in Hollywood. The cake has gotten rave reviews, with Jimmy Fallon calling it “unbelievable” and Kirsten Dunst saying it’s “one of the best cakes I’ve ever had.” Rosie O’Donnell succinctly said that “Christmas is here when Tommy’s gift shows up.”

Cruise, who is famous for his strict diet and workout routine, said he doesn’t eat a lot of sugar when he’s getting ready for a role. By sending cakes to his friends, Cruise joked that he can live vicariously through them.

“I send [cakes] to everyone… and I wait for the calls [from friends],” the actor laughed. “I’m like: Tell me about it.” Cruise orders his cakes from Doan’s, a small family business in Woodland Hills, California.

The Celebrity That Introduced Cruise To The Cake

Eric Doan, who runs the bakery with his mother, recently spoke to Yahoo about the impact Cruise’s patronage has had on their business. “Over the years of Odin Productions [Cruise’s company, through which he orders the baked goods] gifting it, it’s taken on that moniker of the ‘Tom Cruise cake,’ if you will,” Doan shared.

According to him, though, Cruise wasn’t the first celebrity to discover the coconut cake. “[It] “was probably Diane Keaton, if you want to know the truth,” he shared. Apparently, Cruise was introduced to the cake after Keaton and his then-wife Katie Holmes starred in Mad Money together.

The two actresses both claimed they knew the best place to get a cake, so they flew in their picks and had Cruise do a taste-test. He chose the cake from Doan’s and has been giving it out as a Christmas present ever since.

Doan’s Bakery Owner Says Cruise ‘Kept Us In Business’

“This year has been a really rough ride,” Doan admitted. “[The connection to Cruise] honestly is one of the things that kept us alive.” He also credits the actor for helping them keep their small business open. “There were years [Cruise] kept us in business,” he said. Many people want to live like the stars. This holiday season, you can celebrate like Cruise and his industry pals with a coconut cake from Doan’s!

