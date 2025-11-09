tom-cruise-and-ana-de-armas-have-broken-up

Longtime Blockbuster heartthrob Tom Cruise is a single man again as he and Ana de Armas call it quits after one year of dating.

Sources close to the situation confirmed late last month that Cruise and de Armas are done “for now.”

“Tom and Ana are done for now,” the insider told Us Weekly. “It was more Ana’s decision because things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going.”

Although de Armas put the brakes on the relationship, she still “likes” Cruise a lot. “They have a connection,” the source continued. “They will see how things go in the future.”

Along with the relationship’s pace, de Armas has a lot going on at the moment. The insider shared that she has been “busy” with work and is now getting into a new project.

“They want to remain friends, she needed to take a step back,” the source pointed out.

While Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are currently done, the insider noted that the now-exes had “totally deniable” chemistry while filming their upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Were First Spotted Together in February 2025

The duo’s relationship first made headlines earlier this year after they were spotted in London during Valentine’s Day weekend.

They were spotted again in April when Cruise flew de Armas in a helicopter in London one day before the actress’ 37th birthday.

Weeks later, a source confirmed some details about the nature of the relationship. “It’s low-key, still new and in the early stages,” they shared at the time. “Their romance is definitely on the down-low.”

Although Cruise was “really into her,” de Armas was “more cautious” about the situation.

“She isn’t looking for anything to move too fast,” the source pointed out. “She’s taking it really slow.”

Both Cruise and de Armas had planned to keep their relationship “very private” to protect themselves from “the intense media scrutiny.”

“She doesn’t like the public attention,” the insider said about de Armas. They also noted that the actress’ goal of keeping her personal life private was one of the things Cruise liked about her.