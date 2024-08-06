Tom Brady Stunned By Simone Biles’ Floor Routine At 2024 Olympics

United States gymnast Simone Biles continues to stun at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. So far, the legendary gymnast has won three gold medals at this year’s games, bringing her tally to eight overall for her career.

It’s one thing for the average Joe to marvel at Biles’ extraordinary talent. But she has also garnered the attention of some of the world’s most premiere athletes. Most recently, NFL legend Tom Brady, was in awe of her floor routine.

Tom Brady is IN AWE of Simone Biles's floor routine. 😲 #ParisOlympics2024



📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/lrNtjFBsZE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

Tom Brady Impressed By Simone Biles at 2024 Olympics

“The football G.O.A.T. brought his daughter, Vivian, to catch the final day of the sport’s events at the Bercy Arena … and TB12 couldn’t believe what he was seeing when his gymnastics counterpart took the mat,” TMZ wrote.

“Brady, 47, was in the crowd as Biles did her thing … including an eponymous Biles II triple-double and a Biles I double layout with half twist. Brady’s reaction was captured on the TV broadcast… showing his mouth wide open as he appeared to say, ‘Oh, wow.'”

Biles Shows Patriotism in Viral Photo

Simone Biles shared some steamy photos on Instagram in support of her country. The gymnast posted a carousel post of herself and teammate Jordan Chiles sporting matching red booty shorts. One photo showed the pair on a balcony overlooking the French capital while displaying the back of the shorts, which spelled out “TEAM USA” in all-white letters.

“Red, white, biles&chiles ❤️,” Biles’ caption read.

Chiles also shared the snaps on her page with an additional solo shot of her standing on the balcony with the caption, “Team USA girlies….”

Along with teammates Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, Biles and Chiles won gold in the women’s gymnastics team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 30.

Biles washed the competition in the Women’s Artistic Team All-Around alongside Chiles and teammates Suni Lee and Jade Carey to claim gold in last Tuesday’s final. It marked the first medal for all the women in this year’s games, with each scoring well in their respective contests. Biles competed in all four exercises – the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor – but was unable to claim any ribbons before the final.