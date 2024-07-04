tom-brady-loses-friendly-4th-of-july-football-game

This weekend marked the 4th of July holiday. Which means former Philadelphia 76ers minority owner Michael Rubin hosted his annual all-white party. Tom Brady was one of the biggest celebrities in attendance.

Before the festivities, Rubin employed a few of his high-profile friends to participate in a friendly football game. Rubin’s friendly featured the likes of Quavo, Tom Brady, and Travis Scott.

However, Despite being a 7-time Super Bowl champion, Brady came out on the losing end of this particular game.

“While Brady was the captain of one team, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud headed the other,” Page Six wrote.

“Brady’s team lost 5-4 to CJ’s team,” an insider exclusively tells Page Six of the retired Super Bowl champ’s beach defeat.”

Gisele Sounds Off on Divorce From Tom

Brady and Bunchen’s divorce came shortly after the future Hall of Famer rescinded his retirement plans in 2022. It caused many to speculate that Brady’s decision to return to football in his mid-forties was the catalyst for their divorce. Following their split, Bundchen said the split was “heartbreaking.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know? I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I’m so grateful I did,” she said.

But the former supermodel also said she and her ex-husband had reached a crossroads where they “just wanted different things.”

“When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family. We wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things,” she added.

“I’m like, this isn’t anything like “Any Given Sunday,” Gronkowski said of his first few interactions with Brady. “This guy is yelling at me if I mess up a tad bit. This guy is yelling at me like a coach. He’s yelling at me more. It took me a bit to realize where it was coming from and what the love was for. He was kind of hard on me at first because I think he saw some talent in me and the opportunity that was presented in front of me.”

“Every single day after practice, he would make me stay,” Gronkowski said. “He would make like two other rookies stay, and he’d be like, ‘We’re getting on the same page’. And he’d be throwing pass after pass, route after route, and I was like man I just took first team, and I just took second team (reps).”