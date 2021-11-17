Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Heading For $650M Divorce, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez On The Rocks, Plus More Celeb Gossip

Divorce and breakups are the bread and butter of tabloids, so tales of relationship woes come up often. This week several of our favorite celebrity couples are apparently hitting a rough patch, including Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, as well as Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck.

An insider claims that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s love story is moving towards its end as the two allegedly contemplate a $650 million divorce.

Meanwhile, another outlet reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance has hit the rocks and the two are on a crash course for a high-profile break-up.

Tom Selleck is also having a hard time in his relationship with wife Jillie Mack because he’s refused to quit working on Blue Bloods, sending his marriage into a crisis.

According to the tabloids, we could soon be hearing news that these couples have called it quits. Let’s dive into the rumors to find out what’s really going on with these famed Hollywood romances.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Allegedly Moving Toward $650 Million Divorce

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability)

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s union is suffering due to their obsession with money. “Their businesses, particularly the endorsements, all hinge on them being this super couple and Tom being the number one guy in the NFL,” a source snitches, insinuating that the couple isn’t so “super” after all.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship On The Rocks, Headed For Breakup

(Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Life & Style reports this week that newly-reunited power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are already struggling. A source tells the outlet, “Ben has a lot of obligations that have made him put his relationship with J. Lo on the back burner and it’s made for some trouble in paradise.” Lopez has apparently become accustomed to having Affleck at her beck and call, so this new transition has been especially difficult for her, the tipster continues.

Tom Selleck’s Marriage Allegedly In Crisis After Refusing To Quit ‘Blue Bloods’

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Despite the fact that theirs is one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood, Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack are reportedly battling, according to the Enquirer. Selleck had apparently promised his wife of over 30 years that he’d quit Blue Bloods in order to spend more time with his family. He had a change of heart, however, that left Mack thoroughly steamed.

