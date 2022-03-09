How Todrick Hall’s Scandals May Be Affecting His Net Worth

Todrick Hall’s career has been riding high ever since he appeared on the ninth season of American Idol in 2010. While he didn’t win the competition, he amassed a huge YouTube following and quickly became a viral superstar. But in recent years, the 36-year-old performer has faced backlash from both fans and people in the industry. Have these controversies had an impact on his fortune? Here’s a look at Todrick Hall’s current net worth.

Todrick Hall’s Early Life

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Todrick Hall was born on April 4th, 1985, in Plainview, Texas. He says he always knew he wanted to be a performer but never believed he’d make it out of his small town to find success. “More than once every single day, I look around and think how crazy and insane it is that I grew up in this small town in Texas where I had never flown on a plane, and never thought I’d get to go to Disney World,” he said in a 2018 interview with MetroWeekly. “I thought someone was making it in the world if they had a CD burner and a trampoline.”

When he was 16, Hall took a job as a performer at a local Six Flags amusement park. That lead to gigs on Royal Caribbean cruises and eventually at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. But it wasn’t until he took a big risk and auditioned for American Idol that he found success against the odds.

“Sometimes I look up and it’s insane to me,” Todrick said. “But it’s also like a true testament that if you work really hard, and if you’re persistent, and if you devote your life to doing something, that it’s possible, because by every other standard…it should’ve been, in theory, impossible for this to happen for me.”

Todrick Hall’s Career

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

As Hall’s fan base grew post Idol, the multi-talented singer and choreographer continued to use his popular YouTube channel to produce and post songs, videos, web series, and other well-received content. In 2015, he made Business Insider’s list of “Hottest YouTube Stars Alive” and received a Streamy Award in 2016 for Breakthrough Artist.

MTV followed the phenom for a docuseries called Todrick and he began appearing as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2016. Also in 2016, Hall self-released the visual album Straight Outta Oz and was cast in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots. He appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway and the West End in 2017.

A slew of more successful albums (and tours) followed—Forbidden in 2018, the EP Haus Party, Pt. 1 in 2019 (which featured the hit “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels”), and Femuline in 2021. Hall came in second on the sixth season of The Masked Singer, which the “Boys in the Ocean” crooner said was unlike any other show he’s competed in.

“I’ve never been a part of a competition where you didn’t get to see your competition,” he said in a 2021 interview with Essence. “So that was a very strange dynamic, for sure. I think in a way, it was good for me because I could only just focus on what I could do and what I could bring to the table.”

Most recently, Hall competed on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, alongside other stars like Teddi Mellencamp from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, *NSYNC boy bander Chris Kirkpatrick, and Todd Bridges from Diff’rent Strokes. Unfortunately, that stint didn’t go very well for Todrick (more on that in a minute).

Allegations Against Todrick

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Things started to go sour for Hall in 2019, when a number of his former employees, including a choreographer and former assistant, claimed they had never been paid. One of the accusers also Tweeted a link to a 2018 lawsuit against Hall that was filed by a former tour employee claiming sexual harassment, retaliation, and failure to pay minimum wage.

Hall responded to the accusations in a 2020 interview with Attitude, denying the claims and blaming “hangers-on” for spreading rumors. “My fans have stood beside me, and they know my heart and my integrity, and they know what type of person I am,” he said. “They know that I would never intentionally do some of these things, any of these things that are being said about me. [I will] be more careful about who I allow into my circle.”

While the backlash died down for a bit, Hall found himself in the hot seat once again when he competed on Celebrity Big Brother in January 2022. Over the course of his time on the reality show, both his housemates and his fans were put off by the Straight Outta Oz star. In addition be being braggy, gossipy, and self-absorbed, he was rude to several of his housemates, including former *NSYNCer Chris Kirkpatrick, whom he called a “horrible father.”

Apparently, Todrick Hall is also a sore loser. After coming in second to Miesha Tate, the choreographer canceled all scheduled interviews about the show. He must have been extra upset about what his former roommates had to say about him during the vote, as none of it was kind.

“I hope you realize that playing this game and winning, it’s definitely [about] doing it a good way and not talking bad about people that are already gone,” fellow contestant Todd Bridges said.

Shanna Moakler was even harsher, saying, “The one thing that this vote ensures is that I will not ever have to hear your voice again.”

Todrick Hall’s Net Worth In 2022

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Todrick Hall’s net worth is around $4 million. With 3.62 million YouTube subscribers to date, it doesn’t appear as though Hall’s recent run-ins have severely affected his reputation or his wallet. In fact, the star recently purchased a stunning mansion in Sherman Oaks, California, that clearly cost a pretty penny. The 8,000 square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private cinema, and game rooms, as well as an outdoor infinity pool, a spa, and a large, resort-style backyard.

Hall also has a healthy collection of merch on his official website and is currently on tour promoting Femuline.