Toddler Dies of Dehydration, Mom Blames Migraine

A Missouri mom has been arrested following the tragic death of her 1-year-old toddler, who allegedly went unfed for nearly two days. The suspect allegedly blamed the neglect in part because she had a migraine.

On March 4, Alyssa N. Wehmeyer, 21, from Cape Girardeau, was officially charged with one count of child abuse or neglect resulting in death, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The arrest happened a day after the Cape Girardeau Police Department asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Drug and Crime Division to investigate the “suspicious death” of a toddler.

“During the investigation, it was determined the child suffered from severe malnutrition and neglect, resulting in the child’s death. On March 3, 2025, Wehmeyer was taken into custody by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and transported to the Scott County Jail,” the release explained.

According to an arrest warrant, the suspect is accused of withholding food from a 1-year-old child for approximately 43 hours. A probable cause affidavit, cited by People, confirmed that an autopsy had been performed. The findings indicated that the likely cause of death was dehydration, with minimal evidence of food present in the child’s stomach.

Missouri Mom Claims Migraine Led to Neglect of Her Toddler

Wehmeyer reportedly told authorities the child’s last meal was on February 26 between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. She said that the next evening, around 6:30 p.m., she changed the child’s diaper and put them to bed. By then, it had been 24 hours since the child last ate, according to official documents.

According to the documents, the suspect stated that around 2 a.m. on February 28, the child woke up crying. She comforted them for 30 to 40 minutes before placing them back in bed. Later that day, at approximately 1 p.m., she checked on the child and discovered they were not breathing, with their lips appearing blue.

Authorities reported that the child had not had their diaper changed for nearly 19 hours. This resulted in “severe blisters” on their buttocks caused by a diaper rash. The documents state that the child was left alone in their crib the entire time.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Wehmeyer attributed her failure to change the child’s diaper to having a migraine. She stated that she had taken three Excedrin and rested. Additionally, she admitted she had not sought medical attention for the child’s malnutrition or severe diaper rash.

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suspect is being held on a $100,000 bond.