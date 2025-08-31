Todd Chrisley Reveals Details About the ‘Big Adjustment Period’ He Had After Prison Release

As he continues to enjoy life outside of prison, Todd Chrisley shares details about the “big adjustment period” he had after his time behind bars.

During a recent interview with E! News, alongside his daughter, Savannah, Todd reflected on the changes he has undergone since he and his wife, Julie, were pardoned by President Trump.

“Coming home to your people, to your surroundings, is always a comforting thing,” he explained. “But there is that adjustment period because you went from your whole life doing things one way to the last 28 months having to do someone else’s way.”

Savannah chimed in and agreed with Todd, noting it was great to have her family together again with definite change.

“You’re stepping back into a world where everyone else has been living life in a different way,” she pointed out. “As grateful as we are – clearly, I stopped at nothing to have them home – it’s a big adjustment period to have everyone thrown back in it.”

Savannah further pointed out that everyone was “just in shock” when Todd and Julie Chrisley returned home.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. President Trump pardoned both of them in May. Savannah was a vocal supporter of the world leader during the 2024 presidential election.

Todd Chrisley Says He’s Just Happy to Be Home After Being in Prison for 28 Months

Speaking about what he looked forward to upon his release from prison, Todd Chrisley said he was just happy to be home.

“I was glad to be in my bed. I was glad to be with my wife beside me,” he noted. “Knowing that [youngest daughter] Chloe is in the room, I got to go in and give her a kiss good night.”

Todd then said he was thankful to know that his son Grayson and Savannah were in their bedrooms, as well as Chase and his mother, who was visiting.

“I had longed for that,” he said.

Todd Chrisley is now preparing for the next stage in his life – a return to reality TV. He and his family are gearing up for the premiere of their new show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, on Sept. 1.

“I have a much clearer perception of where I want my life to go, the direction I want it to go in,” Todd continued. “I’m not as easily agitated over things that I was before. I don’t really care about certain things that shouldn’t have mattered to me then [and] they matter less now.”

He then added, “I’m not as focused on everything being perfect. I’m not as focused on you thinking that we’re perfect. I have a greater peace within myself.”