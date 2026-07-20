‘Today’ Show Intruder’s Criminal Past Revealed as Hate Crime Charges Filed

Following the terrifying intruder incident on the Today show set, more details about the suspect’s criminal past have been revealed.

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The suspect, identified as Andrew Truelove, had somehow snuck past NBC Studio 1A security and confronted Today host Craig Melvin in a restricted area on July 16. Truelove then lunged at Melvin while yelling a racial slur.

He was initially asking for Al Roker, but went after Melvin.

The man was arrested following the incident.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, this isn’t the first time Truelove has done something illegal. He recently pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief in a case involving damage to multiple vehicles. The man was sentenced to six months behind bars and five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $375 in fees.

Truelove also has three pending cases in New York. He previously pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault in one case. The man is also facing separate charges for reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing on railroad property, and trespassing, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

The Man Was Hit With Hate Crime Charges Following ‘Today’ Show Set Incident

TMZ further reported that Truelove is now facing multiple hate crime charges.

The charges were hate crime burglary, hate crime menacing, hate crime criminal trespass, and harassment charges.

“There was a security incident this morning at the TODAY show studio. An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A,” the Today team shared in a statement. “The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident.”

The statement further revealed, “There was no altercation, and no one was injured. TODAY is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

Melvin took to Instagram to speak out about the terrifying encounter with Truelove.

“I’ve heard from so many of you over the last few hours,” he stated. “I’m doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out.”

He also shared the statement from Today.