Toby Keith Hints At Return To The Road After Cancer Battle

Toby Keith might be feeling like he’s not as good as he once was. After all, the 61-year-old country music artist has been battling stomach cancer since the fall of 2021. However, after receiving treatment for the past year, the musician is hinting that it may be time to get back in the saddle again.

In June 2022, Keith announced that he was taking time away from music. In an Instagram post during that time, the singer shared, “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Even at that time, Keith hinted at getting back on the road sooner rather than later. Plus, in the country’s singer true fashion, he went on to thank his fans for all of their love and support.

Keith Is On His Way Back To Fighting Shape

Nearly six months later, Keith is opening up more about his recovery and that a tour may be on the horizon. In his first interview since announcing his cancer diagnosis, the musician spoke with CMT Hot 20 Countdown. In a video posted to Twitter of the interview, Keith shared that although he’s still recovering, he’s optimistic about performing live again.

You heard it here first! @tobykeith has plans to get back on the road after battling cancer 👊 More details on his road to recovery this weekend only on #cmtHot20! pic.twitter.com/3p3Rs5a1XM — CMT Hot 20 Countdown (@cmtHot20) November 19, 2022

The musician mentioned that there could be “something good in the future” when it comes to a tour. In fact, Keith said that performing live again is a possibility “as long as everything stays hunky-dory” and he can get “back to fighting shape.”

Although Keith appears to be recovering well, the cold hard truth is that he still needs “a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” After all, the musician has had to endure quite a bit. As the singer said, “It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that.”

Thankfully, Keith has the support of family, friends, and fans. In a reply to the video on Twitter, one fan shared, “You are looking good, take it easy, don’t push yourself. Prayers for you every morning.”

Another fan tweeted, “Toby is beating this cancer. And is looking well just to work on his physical strength going forward! He is otherwise a strong person and it will take him through the ordeal. Blessings!”

Regardless of how long it takes for Keith to get back on the road, his fans will be waiting to proceed to party with the man who should have been a cowboy.

