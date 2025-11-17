TLC Show Reveals Death of Subject: RIP to Molly McKie

Molly McKie, a former subject of the TLC show Dangerously Obese, has passed away just months after losing hundreds of pounds.

The show revealed the news at the end of McKie’s episode, which aired last week. She died on December 14, 2022, just months after having weight loss surgery and losing the weight.

During the Dangerously Obese episode, Molly McKie opened up about her efforts to lose weight to have bariatric surgery. She weighed nearly 600lbs. Her family, including husband Sam McKie and their son Hudson, celebrated when she reached 535lbs and was cleared for the procedure.

Following the surgery, Molly lost 200lbs. Unfortunately, she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. Her husband told viewers that she “had been doing amazing” before her shocking and sudden death. She was even starting to play with their son without any struggle.

“She was able to get on the floor with [Hudson], and he loved every second of it,” Sam pointed out. “He was so excited that he got to play with his mommy.”

Sam further shared that Molly had been hoping to use her college degree to help others. She had earned her second college degree just days before her death.

Molly McKie’s Sister Pays Tribute to Her After ‘Dangerously Obese’ Episode Airs

Molly McKie’s sister Sara took to Facebook shortly after the Dangerously Obese episode to pay tribute to her.

“Miss you forever, especially tonight,” she stated, per Ashley’s Reality RoundUp. “Your strength and perseverance was something incredible. So was your intellect. The most beautiful person I know, inside and out. I miss your quick-witted humor so much. I love you so much, Molly, and I can’t wait to laugh with you again one day.”

Molly’s other sister, Courtney, who appeared less supportive than other family members, previously asked for prayers on what would have been Molly’s 29th birthday.

Sam has since remarried, and Hudson is now six years old.