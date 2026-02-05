TLC Reality TV Personality Gets Engaged After Coming Out

A TLC fan-favorite just put a ring on it… only months after stepping out to “explore” a relationship with another woman.

90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett is engaged to music artist Ashley Bowen. Bowen proposed on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at Uhuburg, a Renaissance-style castle in Helen, Georgia, per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Everett and Bowen took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to share their joy with fans over their recent engagement.

“As you all know, we recently got Engaged Dec 17th, 2025. We have just been loving on each other so much, spending time together, and soaking in all of this. We are so excited for our next big chapter together,” the couple wrote in part next to a sweet photo from the big day.

In the snap, Ashley cut a sharp figure in a black suit dotted with white, swapping a tie for a sleek silver chain. Chantel matched his energy in a plunging black gown. The happy couple held hands, all smiles for the camera.

PEOPLE reports that Chantel thought it was just a photo shoot… until Ashley dropped to one knee with a ring and a surprise original song, “Duet for Juliet.”

“Our love feels like it was written in the stars. So romantic, so authentic, so raw,” the couple gushed to the outlet. “We love that about ourselves. We love that about our love story.”

Chantel Everett Says It ‘Feels Good to be in a Committed Relationship’

Chantel, famously known for stirring the pot on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs, made headlines for a different reason on the Aug. 18 episode of 90 Day: Hunt for Love. She officially came out about her sexuality and stole the spotlight once again.

Although Chantel and Ashley instantly “hit it off,” their friendship didn’t turn romantic until Chantel had time to explore her sexuality. Now, the couple is inseparable.

“I feel like what we have built is very healthy,” Chantel told Swooon last fall. “So it feels good to be in a committed relationship with somebody who I feel safe with.”

Chantel was previously married to Pedro Jimeno before their 2022 split, a saga that played out over five seasons of TLC’s The Family Chantel. Now, with news of a new engagement, could a spinoff chronicling the “I do, take two” be on the horizon?