TLC Reality Show Star Comes Out, ‘Exploring’ Relationship With Female Friend

A TLC reality show fan-favorite is getting candid about her sexuality, saying she’s ready to “explore” a relationship with another woman.

In a recent episode of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Chantel Everett spilled the tea about questioning her sexuality. It seems one kiss with a female friend was enough to shake things up…

“Oh my God, I feel like I’ve lost all my words now,” she gushed to her costars, per PEOPLE. “I feel like being able to experience all of the guys here really made it clear to me that I have something else that is for me back in Atlanta, that I have somebody at home.”

The TLC star revealed that she was open to exploring a deeper connection with her friend.

“So before coming here, a friend of mine who is also a woman reached out to me and actually told me that they had feelings for me,” she revealed.

TLC’s Chantel Everett in 2024. (Photo by Joi Stokes/Getty Images)

“And since being here and dating everybody and experiencing everyone, I realized that I really care for her,” she added. “So I’ve decided that I want to explore that relationship a little further.”

Chantel Everett’s TLC Castmates Show Their Love Following Her Same Sex Romance Revelation

While the revelation might come as a surprise to some TLC fans, Everett’s castmates seemed to see it coming.

“Judging by y’all’s kiss, I am not surprised,” said castmate Rocky Russo, commenting on her kiss with costar Jeniffer Tarazona during a kissing challenge on the show.

“I’m so proud of you, baby,” Jeniffer said, and their co-star Tim Malcolm added, “It’s hard. I’m proud of you.”

Chantel admitted in a confessional that she was “proud of myself and the growth that I’ve done going through this experience.”

“And now, finally, I am officially public about my sexuality, and it feels great,” she added.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.