TLC Reality Show Star Denies She’s Pregnant, Exposes Fake Facebook Page

Settling some gossip, a TLC reality show star confirms she is not pregnant, despite recent social media posts.

In a post on TikTok, Baylen Out Loud star Baylen Dupree spoke out about a photo of her and her fiancé, Colin Dooley, posing with an ultrasound photo. The photo’s caption reads, “‘Baylen Out Loud’ Star Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley Officially Confirms They’re Expecting Their First Child!!! Fans Are Overjoyed!'”

“This is the photo that’s going around,” Dupree said. “It’s not me. It’s not real.”

She then pointed out, “I don’t have a Facebook – we could start there, but I mean, I’m not pregnant, OK? Thank you. You guys have a lovely day, but again, I’m not pregnant.”

Baylen Out Loud follows Dupree as she navigates life with Tourette’s syndrome.

The TLC Star Is Preparing For Marriage

Although she is not pregnant, the TLC reality star and her fiancé are preparing to take the next step in their relationship – marriage. The couple will be going through the process of getting married throughout the second season of Baylen Out Loud.

While speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month, Dupree gave the show’s fans a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

“Season 2 is about expanding my growth and learning how to do certain things that I wasn’t able to do living with my parents,” she said.

Dupree will show how she’s adjusting to living with Dooley in Washington, D.C. as well.

The reality TV star further spoke about how she is going through the wedding planning process while trying to keep her Tourette’s at bay.

“I had to worry about echoing in certain places,” she said. “I had to worry about very, very miscellaneous things for me to feel comfortable. As you watch season two, you’ll see explore the wedding option that fit my needs as somebody with Tourette’s, whether that’s indoor or outdoor [venues] or a small guest list.”

Regarding her and Dooley’s decision not to invite guests who haven’t met her before the wedding, Dupree explained, “I shouldn’t have to explain my condition to them on our wedding day. I want it to be the most comfortable [and] easy [day].”