tlc-reality-show-mom-hospitalized

A former TLC star was recently hospitalized and shared her harrowing experience on TikTok.

On Thursday, reality TV personality Kate Gosselin posted a health update on TikTok, revealing she was being discharged from the hospital. The 50-year-old nurse had undergone surgery for a fractured leg after her dog ran into her.

“I’m finally heading home,” the mom of 8 explained in the footage. “I’ve had pain meds to make the ride more bearable. We’re just taking all our stuff to the car first because I’ve accumulated quite the equipment and supplies. I can’t wait to go home and see the dogs and get in my bed and take a shower.”

“When I get home, I’m gonna sleep so well, I already know it,” Gosselin added. “Wish me luck, it’s the beginning of the next stage. It’s all hitting me now, getting discharged instructions, hearing all my meds and all the appointments I have to make, and what’s going to happen at my next appointment, and all that. It’s a lot; It’s a little overwhelming.”

Former TLC star Kate Gosselin from her hospital bed. (Image via TikTok / Kate Gosselin)

The former star of TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8 thanked everyone for the support and also addressed the negative comments about her situation.

“The people who are saying unkind things, I just know that you’ve never been through something really tough like this, so you’re saying silly things,” she added. “Whatever, I just know you don’t know what I’m going through, and that’s fine too, but we should all keep our mean comments to ourselves.”

Former TLC Star Kate Gosselin Details Her ‘Life-Altering’ Injuries

Meanwhile, Gosselin shared the update just days after explaining how she was injured.

On September 30, the TLC star explained on TikTok Live that the accident happened when she, her new boyfriend Steve, and her dog Meika were playing fetch at a park.

“My boyfriend threw the ball, and she came running for it. She was running at the absolute speed of light, and I stepped the wrong way,” she explained. “I tried to get out of the way. She ran into the side of my leg, my knee, at top speed. The only way I can describe it, it was like a concrete wall running at the speed of light.”

“The pain was so bad I just crumbled on the ground,” she added. She also recalled that she “felt stuff move in my leg and I freaked out.”

TLC alum Kate Gosselin in 2019. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Gosselin was hospitalized and underwent a three-hour surgery, which she called one of the “top 3 most painful” procedures she’s ever had.

“I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg,” she shared. “The surgeon said it was life-altering issues.”