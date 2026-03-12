TLC Reality Show Couple Expecting Baby No. 2

A fan-favorite from a TLC reality show has some adorable news… she’s expecting another baby, sharing the joyful announcement on social media.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, 7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Brice Bolden.

“Baby B No. 2 coming early fall ✨🥰.” the 24-year-old wrote earlier this week alongside a series of cute snaps revealing the upcoming baby.

The photos show Johnston and her 25-year-old husband holding hands with their toddler daughter, Leighton. In her other hand, Johnston holds a strip of ultrasound photos of the upcoming baby.

Another cute snap shows Leighton pushing along a toy baby carriage, anticipating a new playmate.

Of course, TLC fans jumped into the comments to congratulate 7 Little Johnstons’ personality on her upcoming baby.

“YAY! We are so excited for your growing family! Leighton is going to be the most incredible big sis!” one top comment read. “Just the sweetest news ever! What a blessing baby #2 will be!! Can’t wait!” a second fan gushed. “OMG YEAHHHH!!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for your growing family!” a third happy onlooker chimed in.

The TLC Reality Show Couple Welcomed Their First Baby Back in 2023

The couple, who married back in November and have been in a relationship since 2019, welcomed their first child, daughter Leighton, in November 2023. They announced the birth on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of their new baby, including snaps from the delivery room and a clip of Brice holding her.

“11/03/2023 Leighton Drew Bolden 5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness🥰 we couldn’t be more in love with you!!!” Johnston wrote alongside the post.

You can catch more of Elizabeth and her growing family when the new season of 7 Little Johnstons premieres March 12 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.